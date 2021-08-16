Cancel
A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Texas Is Like Stepping Back In Time

By Katie Lawrence
 4 days ago

Visit any small town in Texas, and you can pretty much guarantee the local hangout spot is a general store. Such has been tradition for hundreds of years, and we don’t anticipate things changing much any time soon. In Center Point, a tiny town of just over 4,000, the Camp Verde General Store is where all the action happens. With a full-service restaurant and all sorts of items for any need, want, and occasion, this easygoing outpost has been the heart and soul of the community since 1857.

Established in 1857, Camp Verde General Store & Restaurant is not only among the oldest general stores in Texas, but also the state's oldest buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gYdWv_0bTQuBRe00
Google/Camp Verde General Store & Restaurant
A designated Texas Historical Marker, the store used to provide goods and services to soldiers stationed at Fort Verde, which is located just down the road. It has quite a unique backstory, once housing military camels for use in the Civil War.

Over the years, the store has been updated to reflect the changing times, but its rustic charm still remains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMjIn_0bTQuBRe00
Google/John Smith
The main difference is that, rather than canned goods and other wartime necessities, the shelves are now stocked with everything from homemade jams to random household trinkets. You could easily get lost in the inventory, and it's rare for patrons to leave empty handed.

Whether you need a few more games and toys for the little ones or some new clothing to spruce up your wardrobe, rest assured it can be found here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNgD8_0bTQuBRe00
Google/John Smith
As a matter of fact, you'll be hard-pressed to think of anything that isn't sold within these four walls.

You'll see items from all over the world in the two-story space, taking you on a trip around the globe without ever leaving Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LVBE_0bTQuBRe00
Google/Dan Schulte
All of your senses will engage as you browse through row after row of exotic spices, handcrafted jewelry and home décor from lands far away, and so many other must-haves.

All that shopping sure works up an appetite, so it's a good thing there's an on-site restaurant serving up breakfast and lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzsmR_0bTQuBRe00
Google/Google User
Take a seat in the dining room, or head out to the patio and crack open a cold drink while you wait for your food to arrive. Either way, the low-key, relaxing atmosphere encourages diners to let loose and enjoy the simple pleasure of good conversation over an even better meal.

Speaking of the food, you'll see a little bit of everything on the menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtpTY_0bTQuBRe00
Facebook/Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant
From down-home classics like pork chops to fully loaded sandwiches and burgers, there's something to satisfy every craving.

If you're stopping by for breakfast, the options are equally mouthwatering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmB9m_0bTQuBRe00
Facebook/Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant
Served daily from 8-11 a.m., the menu features French toast, omelets, breakfast tacos and sandwiches... we're drooling already!

Whatever you do, don't leave without ordering dessert (take it to-go if you must, but don't skip it!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ziC0_0bTQuBRe00
Facebook/Camp Verde General Store and Restaurant
The offerings change from day to day, so you never know exactly what will be available, but it's always decadently delicious. Take this New York cheesecake, for example - it's amazing enough on its own, but the chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and fresh strawberries take it to a whole new level. Oh, and we'd be remiss not to mention the adorable chocolate camel on the side!

Address: 285 Camp Verde Road East, Center Point, TX, 78010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQBnt_0bTQuBRe00
Google Maps
Hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

Visit the general store’s website or Facebook page to learn more.

Have you ever been to Camp Verde General Store? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments section below. Don’t forget to check out our previous article for another old-fashioned general store in Texas that’s stood the test of time!

The post A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Texas Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State .

