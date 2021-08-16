Cancel
(News) Travis Barker Flies for The First Time Since Plane Crash

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Barker flew for the first time since the deadly plane crash 13 years ago that killed 4 people and left him with third-degree burns. On Saturday, Travis and GF Kourtney Kardashian boarded a plane in L.A. Barker vowed never to fly again after the crash that took the life of 2 close friends along with the 2 pilots. DJ AM also survived the crash but died a year later of an overdose. He and Kourtney, along with Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble, were headed to Cabo, but Travis was an hour late. It’s unclear if he was just delayed or had second thoughts. Even before the crash, Travis was terrified of flying, and just before getting on the ill-fated jet, he called his dad and said he had a bad feeling about the flight. They all flew on Kylie’s private jet, for a vacay in Mexico.

