Scrimmage Recap: What We Loved Seeing, What You May Not Have Noticed, and What Needs to Come Next

The most recent milestone of the Miami Hurricanes preseason, ahead of their bout with the Alabama Crimson Tide, has come and gone with the first official scrimmage now in the books. Prior to the scrimmage, we shared some Things We Needed and Wanted To See in the scrimmage. From all accounts, Canes Football team had what sounds to be an explosive performance on the offensive side of the ball, but despite that there is reason to believe that the defense may have found something it has been looking for since the end of the 2019 season. Most importantly (KNOCK ON ALL THE WOOD) there were no major injuries out of the event, which is always the greatest takeaway you can get. For a short recap from Coach Diaz, watch below, then we will jump into the takeaways.