The ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 1 Finale Will Test the Kent Family

By Damian Holbrook, TV Insider
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

An attack on Smallville—and one of his sons—sends Superman (Tyler Hoechlin, above) on a race against time in the drama’s first-season ender. The hour picks up just after Supes’ half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) abducted Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin). “The superhero stuff is cool,” says Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing,...

Adam Rayner
Elizabeth Tulloch
Tyler Hoechlin
Emmanuelle Chriqui
TV Series
Entertainment
Journalism
TV & Videos
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Superman and Lois Episode 14 update in august 2021.

Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti created the American superhero dramatic tv show Superman & Lois for The CW, inspired by the DC Comics characters Superman and Lois Lane, established by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Clark Kent / Superman, a costumed superhero, and Lois Lane, a journalist for the Daily Planet, are played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, respectively. The show is set in the Arrowverse and follows the same timeline as the other Arrowverse television shows.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois "Last Sons of Krypton" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Last Sons of Krypton", the Season 1 finale of Superman & Lois. The episode will air on Tuesday, August 17th. The first season of Superman & Lois has seen a lot of changes for Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and the whole Kent family. Not only did Clark and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) end up moving to Smallville following Clark the loss of his job at The Daily Planet and the death of his mother, but the couple had to deal with their son Jordan (Alexander Garfin) exhibiting superpowers while Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) did not.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Superman & Lois Review: The Eradicator (Season 1 Episode 14)

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14, “The Eradicator,” delivers a penultimate episode in which Edge targets Clark’s greatest strength once again: his heart. Edge continues to underestimate Clark’s heart despite it being the thing that saved him from Edge’s mind control in the first place. This works in favor of our hero, but it makes Edge look incompetent at being evil.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14: The Eradicator

With Edge still missing after embodying a world-ending weapon, the residents of Smallville demand answers on Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14, “The Eradicator.”. The residents gather at the high school for what appears to evolve from a press conference into a protest. There’s no telling if Sam Lane will share anything more than he already has with Smallville.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Superman & Lois: The Secrets of Leslie Larr

This Superman & Lois article contains spoilers. Since the very first episode, Leslie Larr has been a menacing and mysterious presence on Superman & Lois. The shining example of Morgan Edge’s plan to take over human bodies with Kryptonian souls (and powers) has been portrayed as everything from a loyal corporate right hand to a Kryptonian powerhouse capable of doing Edge’s dirty work to (in the latest episode) someone who can go toe-to-toe with a hero like Steel in a dramatic late season fight scene.
TV Seriescbslocal.com

Last Sons of Krypton – Superman & Lois

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. SEASON FINALE DIRECTED BY TOM CAVANAGH – In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber, “Degrassi: The Next Generation”). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Superman & Lois Recap: [Spoiler] Goes Dark Ahead of First Season Finale

Tuesday’s penultimate episode of Superman & Lois‘ first season may have started out like the calm before the storm — but things didn’t stay calm for long. The ominous hour picked up three weeks after Tal-Roh assumed his position as the new eradicator, and things are not going well. For anyone. Chrissy is facing the very real possibility of having to sell the Smallville Gazette, Kyle received an offer to head up a fire station in a town two hours away, and the locals are growing increasingly restless over the continued presence of the D.O.D. in their town. And things went from...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Superman and Lois Episode 15 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Where to Watch, Teasers, Previews, News and Everything You Need to Know for the FINALE

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The finale has finally arrived and the penultimate run of Superman & Lois just laid the groundwork perfectly for the show in the Arrowverse with the Man of Steel struggling to juggle his life as a hero and as a father. Episode 15 is about to arrive, so, be ready with everything you need to know from where to watch the series, to teasers, to previews, and have the release date and time set on your countdown.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Superman & Lois Returns: Stacey Farber Reflects on the 'Gift' of Playing Leslie, Teases Finale Face-Off With [Spoiler]

From her earliest days on Degrassi to her more recent work on Virgin River, Stacey Farber has built a career out of playing the girl next door. So she never expected to find herself straddling Superman in the middle of the woods, much less pummeling his face with her own fists of steel. “It’s all pretty surreal,” Farber tells TVLine of playing the villainous Leslie Larr on Superman & Lois, which returns to The CW tonight (9/8c) for its final run of Season 1 episodes. “But especially that moment. I was like, ‘Whoa! He’s an icon. This feels wrong.'” (Click here...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

A New ‘Superman & Lois’ Series Regular Will Make Life Complicated for the Kents

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Superman & Lois Season 1 finale “Last Sons of Krypton.”]. Just as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) solved one problem — his half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) using their son Jordan (Alexander Garfin) — another arose in the Superman & Lois Season 1 finale that will affect the Kents: A visitor from another Earth.
TV SeriesEW.com

Watch Lois Lane attack Leslie Larr in Superman & Lois finale sneak peek

Pro tip: Don't mess with Lois Lane — or her family. The iconic intrepid reporter has always been a force of nature in Superman comics, but Elizabeth Tulloch has been taking the character to new heights on the CW's Superman & Lois. And the Kent family matriarch's claws are out now that her son Jordan (Alex Garfin) has been kidnapped by Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), aka Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) evil half-brother. And EW has your exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's season 1 finale in which Lois lets out her rage on the only person she can right now: Edge's righthand Kryptonian soldier Leslie Larr (Stacey Farber).
TV Serieswciu.com

3 Things to Know about The Eradicator before Tonight's Superman & Lois Finale

After the dramatic ending in last week’s Superman & Lois episode, you won’t want to miss what happens next to the Kent family in the season finale of Superman & Lois. When Jordan is taken by Tal-Rho, Clark’s biggest fear has become a reality. With Jordan in Tal-Rho's custody, will he be able to tap into his Kryptonian potential and help his dad take on his uncle?
TV ShowsPosted by
Deadline

‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Quarterfinals Win Tuesday; ‘Superman & Lois’ Finale Down From Premiere

America’s Got Talent was a winner for NBC as the live quarterfinals brought the network to ratings and viewership glory Tuesday in broadcast primetime. The two-hour episode of the talent competition was the highest-rated and most-watched program Tuesday, drawing in a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.60 million viewers, per Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliates. After AGT, NBC’s primetime saw the latest installment of College Bowl (0.4, 2.71), remaining steady with previous viewership and ratings. Over at Fox, LEGO Masters (0.4, 1.39M) dropped from last week, and Fantasy Island fell from its debut by a tenth in the demo and 12% in viewers. ABC’s primetime lineup consisted of a Home Economics marathon, which averaged a 0.2 demo rating and 1.17 million viewers over its three-hour run. CBS earned the evening’s second-most watched program spot with NCIS (0.3, 3.38M). Reruns of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted closed out the network’s evening. The CW DC’s Stargirl (0.2, 1.06M) ticked up from its Season 2 opener by a tenth in its demo and around 29% in viewers. Superman & Lois fell from its premiere in February with its Season 1 finale (0.2, 890,000).
