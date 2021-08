Brandon Schulte, 43, was among the men indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on charges that they conspired to steal and sell military uniforms, tactical robots, high-frequency radios and other equipment, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Jody "Joe" Stambaugh, 50, of Nashville, Illinois, and Gary Stambaugh, 77, of Fayetteville, Ill., were also indicted. The post Jefferson City man indicted in alleged conspiracy to steal and sell military equipment appeared first on ABC17NEWS.