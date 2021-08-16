Cancel
Santa Ana, CA

Give back by volunteering at the Santa Ana Library

By editor
localocnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Ana Public Library is welcoming new and seasoned volunteers! To better meet the needs of our community, the library has volunteer opportunities available in our TeenSpace, Santa Ana History Room, Children’s Department, Technical Support and Circulation, and Friends of the Santa Ana Library. Join a volunteer orientation to tour our libraries, learn about placement opportunities, and get support on the application process.

localocnews.com

Comments / 1

