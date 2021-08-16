Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Horse that survived horrific highway crash near St. Louis gives birth [ LIVE CAM ]

By Sam Masterson
audacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION, Mo (KMOX) - There's a beautiful new chapter of a tragic story that began with a highway tractor-trailer crash that caused the death of 19 horses in the St. Louis area. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch announced on Monday that one of the surviving horses – who was pregnant at the time of the crash – has given birth to a health colt. Journey's baby was born Monday morning and there's a live cam of the happy mother and child on the ranch's website.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Accidents
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#The Horses#Accident#The Humane Society#Longmeadow Rescue Ranch#Mers Large Animal Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny on his past. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

VP Harris leaves for trip to Vietnam, Singapore amid Afghanistan fiasco

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday is leaving for a trip to Vietnam and Singapore, just as the Biden administration is grappling with ongoing chaos in Afghanistan. The trip to Asia includes stops in Singapore and Vietnam and comes after she traveled to Mexico and Guatemala in June. Senior administration officials said the trip would focus on three issues: global health, economic partnership and security.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Hurricane Grace poised to make landfall for second time in Mexico

(CNN) — Grace strengthened once again into a hurricane over water Friday morning and is poised to make its second Mexico landfall later in the day, bringing heavy rain likely to cause flooding through the weekend. Hurricane Grace is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy