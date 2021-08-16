Horse that survived horrific highway crash near St. Louis gives birth [ LIVE CAM ]

UNION, Mo (KMOX) - There's a beautiful new chapter of a tragic story that began with a highway tractor-trailer crash that caused the death of 19 horses in the St. Louis area. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch announced on Monday that one of the surviving horses – who was pregnant at the time of the crash – has given birth to a health colt. Journey's baby was born Monday morning and there's a live cam of the happy mother and child on the ranch's website.