Eagles' First Six Albums To Get Limited Collectors' Edition Vinyl Release

POLLSTAR
 4 days ago

Ethan Miller / Getty ImagesEaglesplay MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sept. 27, 2019. Just in time for the resumption of their world tour at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 22, the Eagles will begin the release their first six albums in a vinyl format touted as the “best-sounding vinyl LPs in the world” by Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi), which will press a limited edition of 7,500 copies utilizing its UltraDisc One-Step process.

