Brian Kibby of Modern Campus: “Finance education should start as early as pre-K”

By Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d address our student debt crisis through personal finance education. If you graduate with 35,000 dollars in debt, you’ve got to get a job in six months to keep that debt from spiraling out of control. We need to minimize ignorance around personal finance. Finance education should start as early as pre-K. It creates a vicious cycle and lack of personal finance education truly contributes to poverty. We have to do better here.

