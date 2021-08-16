Brian Kibby of Modern Campus: “Finance education should start as early as pre-K”
I’d address our student debt crisis through personal finance education. If you graduate with 35,000 dollars in debt, you’ve got to get a job in six months to keep that debt from spiraling out of control. We need to minimize ignorance around personal finance. Finance education should start as early as pre-K. It creates a vicious cycle and lack of personal finance education truly contributes to poverty. We have to do better here.thriveglobal.com
