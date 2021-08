When it comes to epic events, the FMX Kite Fly and Frisbee Fling is hard to compete with. The FMX/Buffalo Beano Kite Fly and Frisbee Fling was the brainchild of Gary King, the owner of Buffalo Beanos. At this point, we need to take a step back and explain to the kids what Buffalo Beanos was. Today you would call Buffalo Beanos a head or smoke shop. Back in the day you couldn't say that or you'd be escorted out of the place. You see, Buffallo Beanos was constantly fighting with local officials over their selection of "tobacco pipes" which looked exactly like what you'd call a bong now.