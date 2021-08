State Rep. Dave Paul secured $320,000 in the 2021 state capital budget for the Port of Coupeville to upgrade the wharf’s deteriorating substructure. According to a blog post on his webpage, Paul worked to earmark the funds for the project after meeting with Port Commissioner David Day and learning about the wharf’s maintenance needs. Though the Port already had funds for other projects, such as replacing the roof on the wharf building, Paul felt the substructure needed to be prioritized.