Camille A. Brown to direct For Colored Girls' on Broadway; Watch trailer to Spike Lee's 'NYC Epicenters'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamille A. Brown will make her directorial debut on Broadway with the upcoming Broadway production of Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf. Brown, who previously served as the choreographer on the 2019 production of the off-Broadway play, will also continue in...

New York City, NY
IndieWire

'NYC Epicenters' Trailer: Spike Lee's HBO Doc Tracks the Evolution of NYC from 9/11 to Covid-19

Several documentaries are in the works commemorating this year’s 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, but only one documentary can tout being directed by New York City legend Spike Lee. The filmmaker has been a fervent supporter of New York City since his career started, and he earned acclaim for reflecting on the state of the city after 9/11 in his dramatic feature “25th Hour.” Now comes “NYC Epicenters,” Lee’s new documentary series that explores NYC’s evolution through 9/11, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Black Lives Matter protests. Officially titled “NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½,” Lee’s latest documentary project includes interviews...
Brooklyn, NY

Spike Lee’s four-part 9/11 documentary to debut on HBO this weekend

Spike Lee’s look at how his hometown has recovered in the 20 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks premieres this weekend. The Brooklyn director’s four-part documentary, “NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½,” which chronicles city life starting with the fall of the Twin Towers and wrapping with the COVID-19 pandemic, is showing on HBO and HBO Max beginning Sunday.
Movies

Spike Lee’s New 4-Part Doc ‘NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½’ Debuts August 22 ON HBO

Spike Lee is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in the world. Still, some of his best work, his profound and solemn humanist documentaries, are relatively unsung next to his more flashy narrative works, comparatively at least. Docs like “4 Little Girls,” and HBO’s Katrina docs “When the Levees Broke,” and “If God Is Willing and da Creek Don’t Rise,” have been lauded the world over (“4 Little Girls” was nominated for an Oscar and the HBO docs are Emmy and Peabody award winners) but never quite get their due in the same manner and they really should.
New York City, NY

HBO’s “NYC Epicenters 9/11 – 2021.5” Trailer

HBO has premiered the official trailer for the four-part docuseries “NYC Epicenters 9/11 – 2021.5” which hails from director Spike Lee and covers the history of New York City in the 21st century between 9/11 to COVID-19. The documentary essay explores the last twenty years all through the eyes of...
TV & Videos

Spike Lee Explores NYC's Reaction to 9/11, Covid-19 in HBO Doc Series

Spike Lee pays tribute to how his hometown of New York City overcame both the September 11th attacks and the Covid-19 pandemic in NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½, a new four-part “documentary essay” that unveiled its first trailer on Monday. The series premieres Sunday, August 22nd on HBO, and will available to stream on HBO Max.
New York City, NY

‘NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½’ Trailer: Spike Lee’s New 4-Part Doc Reflects On Decades Of New York Resilience

The prodigious Spike Lee doesn’t sleep. Following the one-two punch of back-to-back hit films in 2020—”Da 5 Bloods” and the live-concert doc, “David Byrne’s American Utopia“—Lee is back yet again and with a pretty monstrous project. The four-episode, 8-hour doc series for HBO and HBO Max, “NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½,” is epic and vast in the same manner as some of Lee’s previous docs series like the Oscar-nominated “4 Little Girls,” and the Emmy and Peabody-award winning “When The Levees Broke,” and “If God Is Willing and da Creek Don’t Rise.” A sprawling cultural doc about the various horrors New York and New Yorkers have had to endure, 9/11, the COVID-19 epicenter pandemic outbreak of 2020, the Black Lives Matter protest of last summer and more, ‘NYC Epicenters’ is a major look at the way, New York often receives the brunt of calamities in America and how New Yorkers always show great resilience in the face of it.
Theater & Dance

Identity And Dance: Camille A. Brown Talks With Lara Downes

As a child, Camille A. Brown was self-conscious — and teased — about her small speaking voice. She had to find a way to speak her mind and express her ideas. She found her voice in dance, a joyful place where her body could move freely, fill space boldly and tell stories to the world.
Deadline

‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’: Spike Lee’s Emmy-Nominated Pic Will Hit Theaters For One Night Only

David Byrne’s American Utopia, the Emmy-nominated special from director Spike Lee, is coming to movie theaters nationwide for a one-night-only event on September 15, Iconic Events Releasing, Participant, River Road Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, and HBO Entertainment announced today. The theatrical event will feature an introduction by Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, as well as a never-before-seen conversation between Byrne and Lee. American Utopia is a concert film that gives audiences access to Byrne’s Broadway show of the same, which played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences during its original 2019-2020 run. In it, Academy, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning musician David Byrne performs songs from...
New York City, NY

Beanie Feldstein to lead revival of ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — A Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” is aiming to open next year with Beanie Feldstein in the starring role originated by Barbra Streisand. Producers announced Wednesday that Feldstein, the “Booksmart” and “Lady Bird” actor, will star as Ziegfeld Follies comedian Fanny Brice in spring 2022 at a Broadway theater to be announced.
TV Series

Watch Courtney B. Vance in trailer for '61st Street'; The History Channel taps Morgan Freeman; and more

Courtney B. Vance is headed back to the courtroom for a brand new role. AMC has announced that Vance will play a public defender in the upcoming courtroom drama 61st Street. The series, which comes from BAFTA winner Peter Moffat, follows Tosin Cole as Moses Johnson, a "promising Black high school athlete who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system." Vance will play Franklin Roberts, the attorney who takes up Johnson's case and hopes to "upend the entire Chicago judicial system." A premiere date for 61st Street has not been announced.
New York City, NY

Spike Lee's NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½ is Timely, Powerful, and Personal

Spike Lee’s documentary series “NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½” is so timely you’d think HBO had some kind of crystal ball that guided their release date. The acclaimed director looks at the Coronavirus pandemic and the tragedy of 9/11 through the filter of the greatest city in the world, New York City. A series of four two-hour episodes broken into two chapters apiece, HBO will air it one episode at a time leading up to the 20th anniversary of 9/11. It will also stream in a similar fashion on HBO Max.
Primetimer

HBO's NYC Epicenters: 9/11→2021½ solidifies Spike Lee's greatness as a documentarian

"If anything could be said to be underrated about heftily praised filmmaker Spike Lee, it’s his skill as a documentarian (a classification I’d expand to include Lee’s status as perhaps our preeminent capturer of live stage performances)," says Daniel Fienberg. "Take Do the Right Thing out of the conversation and I would argue that Lee’s defining credit perhaps should be the HBO pairing of When the Levees Broke and If God Is Willing and da Creek Don’t Rise." Fienberg adds of NYC Epicenters: 9/11→2021½ "I don’t think Lee has ever made an unscripted project that felt so much like the experience of rattling around in Spike Lee’s brain, a cumulative representation of 20-plus years of New York City’s joy and tragedy and outrage interspersed with commentary on the Knicks, hip-hop, historically Black colleges and universities, classic musicals and, of course, the works of Spike Lee. When you’re caroming around in Spike Lee’s head, some excesses are to be expected, especially in a documentary that could come equipped with a dozen trigger warnings. Viewers disturbed by footage of George Floyd’s murder, the Jan. 6 right-wing insurrection, the haunting early days of COVID-19, anything related to Donald Trump or footage from 9/11 should expect a visceral and occasionally unpleasant charge from NYC Epicenters. And be further warned, as if the identity of the director weren’t indication enough, that NYC Epicenters is often graceful and deft, but it’s never light on its feet around tragedy. So be prepared for Darnella Frazier’s footage of the Floyd murder, and for many shots of people jumping from the burning World Trade Center. As visceral as your reactions to the documentary are likely to be, Lee’s reactions to the events are at least as visceral. His horror, his incredulity, his admiration and occasionally his amusement steer the project to such an extent that, through the three installments sent to critics, he is increasingly an onscreen presence." ALSO: Lee is a real character as an interviewer: "You can hear his excitement, his disbelief and his admiration bellowing from offscreen."
TV & Videos

What to Watch on Sunday: Spike Lee’s 9/11 doc, new Stephen King miniseries

NYC Epicenters 9/11 to 2021 1/2 (8 p.m., HBO) - Spike Lee’s four-part documentary weaves together the stories, memories and insights of those who were eyewitnesses to New York’s greatest challenges to create a rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century. Lee conducted over 200 interviews for the documentary series, which features first-hand accounts from residents of all walks of life, including first responders, politicians and journalists alongside Lee and his own family and friends. From HBO: “This provocative series is an epic chronicle of life, loss and survival in what Lee calls ‘the greatest city on this God’s earth.’” Subsequent episodes will air on Sunday nights, leading to the finale on Sept. 11.
TV Series

Watch Trailer for Lee Daniels' new Fox series 'Our Kind of People' (VIDEO)

Check out the official trailer for Lee Daniels' upcoming Fox drama, "Our Kind of People." The one-hour series premieres Tuesday, September 21 at 9 p.m. EST. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically acclaimed book, “Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class,” the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful black elite have come to play for over 50 years.
Movies

Kerry Washington to exec-produce 'From the Desk of Zoe Washington'; Watch official trailer to 'BMF'; and more

Kerry Washington has found a new inspiring project to get behind. The Scandal star is working with Disney Branded Television to develop From the Desk of Zoe Washington, an original movie based on Janae Marks’ critically acclaimed book of the same name. Like the award-winning novel, the film will center on middle-schooler and aspiring pastry chef Zoe, a young girl who makes a connection with her incarcerated father. After he proclaims his innocence, Zoe "begins to learn about systemic racism" and works to "set her biological father free." A release date for From the Desk of Zoe Washington has not been announced.
Celebrities

Chadwick Boseman to Be Honored in Special Tribute at Stand Up to Cancer Fundraiser

Chadwick Boseman will be honored in a special tribute during Stand Up to Cancer’s (SU2C) fundraising telecast and streaming event on Saturday. The late actor’s wife Simone Boseman and SU2C host Anthony Anderson will honor him during the biennial fundraising telecast and streaming event. Boseman passed away last year, at the age of 43, after a private battle with colon cancer.

