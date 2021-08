Samsung has launched its latest foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — and they come with flagship specs, just like you would expect. These are Samsung’s marquee phones and will lead the adoption of foldables among the masses. Since they’re quite expensive, you might want to check out the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals or Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals to save a few extra bucks if you plan on picking one up for yourself. Before you get one, though, you might have a few questions about the device. One of them may be regarding SIM slots or connectivity. If you’re wondering if the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has eSIM support, we’re here to answer your query.