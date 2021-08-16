Cancel
Maui County, HI

New Destination Manager at Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau

mauinow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the appointment of Meagan DeGaia as destination manager, effective today. In this newly created position being funded by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, DeGaia will be responsible for supervising, managing, implementing and reporting on the Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan, its Community Enrichment Program, as well as signature events within Maui County.

