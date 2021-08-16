Paapa-Berchie – TiDal Wave (Music Video) Taken Off: O.P.E.R.A. (Mixtape/iTunes/Spotify)
Maryland-based singer/songwriter/rapper Paapa-Berchie recently released the visual to his latest track TIDAL WAVE, taken off his recent mixtape O.P.E.R.A. Singer/songwriter/rapper Paapa-Berchie presents the self-directed music video for ‘TiDal Wave’, produced by Paapa-Berchie himself alongside JEDI. ‘TiDal Wave’ appears on ‘The Only Player To Ever Reign Always’ (O.P.E.R.A.) the last full-length project from the Ghanaian-American DMV resident and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill senior. The ‘TiDal Wave’ clip comes on the heels of visuals for Paapa-Berchie’s previous single ‘Queen‘.urbanvault.co.uk
Comments / 0