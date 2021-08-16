Paapa-Berchie – TiDal Wave (Music Video) Taken Off: O.P.E.R.A. (Mixtape/iTunes/Spotify)

New York-based Kosha Dillz & Jenya recently dropped the visual to their track YABBA DABBA DOO. Kosha Dillz x Jenya team up with all their friends to make an NYC comeback for the summer of 2021. The laid-back Hip Hop meets indie-pop vibe is that car ride song you need in a city where it is impossible to drive. Of course, he takes shots at the ‘LA Rental Rap star’ and rapping outside the Grammys on the street because alas, he didn’t get one…yet. But whether you are in LA traffic or in NY on the L Train, you can really bump this anywhere.