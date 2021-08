This is interesting on many levels. My dad and his family were country folks from Union, Texas. It's a blip near Brownfield, which people might say is a blip near Lubbock. When my dad would get sick, he'd go get pig antibiotics from the feed store, and apparently, they worked. I also can't say for sure whether the family had or had not given me one and the same when I was young. I'm not hating on anybody taking the "country shortcut" towards being healthy.