Flood Advisory issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central El Paso County in western Texas * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 202 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include East El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Horizon City, Clint, San Elizario, Socorro and Sparks. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.