Flood Advisory issued for Pecos, Reeves by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pecos; Reeves The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Brewster County in southwestern Texas Southwestern Pecos County in southwestern Texas Southwestern Reeves County in southwestern Texas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 129 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Toyah, Balmorhea, Marathon, Balmorhea Lake, Saragosa, Balmorhea State Park, Firestone Test Track, Sierra Madera, Toyahvale, Verhalen and Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area.