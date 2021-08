Wallace has reportedly had a strong camp but is still in a battle with Dane Jackson for the starting cornerback job opposite Tre'Davious White, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. "We still have more views that we need and I think this game against Chicago will help us with that," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Monday. "Levi has had a terrific camp, Dane has done some good things as well, but we need to continue this process."