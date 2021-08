If the summer of 2021 has been anything in Minnesota, it's been one of extreme heat and drought conditions. Over the past several months the unusual weather conditions have been the center of many local headlines, from "The Not-So-Mighty Mississippi River in St. Cloud [Photos]" to "Mississippi River Nearing Record Low in St. Cloud," "The Little Falls Dam is Totally Different Now Compared to July 2020" to "Sad Minnesota Tomato Spotted Crying Over Lack of Water [PHOTO]." We've seen -- and felt -- the effects of the lack of rain around us here in Central Minnesota.