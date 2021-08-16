Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Haiti's Civil Protection Agency raises death toll from earthquake to 1,419, number of injured increases to 6,000

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Haiti's Civil Protection Agency raises death toll from earthquake to 1,419, number of injured increases to 6,000.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
110K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Earthquake#Civil Protection Agency#Port Au Prince
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
Related
EnvironmentSeattle Times

Haiti quake toll leaps to nearly 2,000 dead as rain pelts survivors

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The death and injury tolls leapt by many hundreds Tuesday from the weekend earthquake in Haiti’s southern peninsula, as survivors soaked from Tropical Storm Grace struggled to keep safe in makeshift shelters. Haiti’s National Emergency Operations Center said that as of Tuesday evening the number of dead...
Environmentcaribbeannationalweekly.com

1941 Dead, 10, 000 Injured from Haitian Earthquake

The Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP) is calling on citizens to donate blood as the death toll from last Saturday’s powerful 7.2 earthquake, climbed to 1,941 and nearly 10,000 others injured. The authorities said that many other persons are missing and rescue workers said there is the possibility...
EnvironmentUN News Centre

Haiti: Earthquake leaves mounting death toll, injuries and extensive damage

Four days after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit south-western Haiti, the level of destruction and desperation is becoming increasingly evident, the United Nations said on Wednesday, noting that the death toll has surged to nearly 2,000. After back-to-back crises in the beleaguered country – Saturday’s earthquake followed on Monday by...
EnvironmentThe New Yorker

After the Earthquake, a Mayor in Haiti Struggles to Console His Town

In January, 2010, Edwin Ceide was on vacation with his family, in Norway, when the earthquake struck Léogâne, Haiti. He had left just days before; if he had remained in Port-au-Prince, he told me, “My kids, my family, we all would be dead.” The losses in his neighborhood were immense. A close friend’s wife and son died in the rubble of their two-story home. The friend, who survived, spent three days buried with them, until a tractor cleared the debris. One of the children of a neighbor—“a ten-year-old child who was the friend of my kids,” Ceide said—was tasked with burning the uncovered bodies. “In a cold way, like a grown adult, he tells me that everybody is dying and we need to burn the bodies,” Ceide recalled. “I started crying because now I realized how people change.”
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

A week after Haiti’s deadly earthquake, hope is hard to find

Haitians are scrambling for food, shelter, and health care as the ongoing pandemic, natural disasters and a presidential assassination take their toll. Jeremie, HaitiHaiti, it seems, is a magnet for disasters. The Caribbean nation, with a long history of political turmoil and instability, is now contending with successive natural disasters...
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Death toll crosses 2,000 in quake-stricken Haiti

The death toll from a massive earthquake in Haiti soared past 2,000 on Wednesday as relief workers warned of challenges to aid efforts five days after thousands of people were left homeless. The number of people killed in Saturday's devastating quake has risen by almost 250 to 2,189, the country's civil protection agency said. "There are around 600,000 people who were directly affected and who need immediate humanitarian assistance," said Jerry Chandler, speaking from the emergency operations center in the capital Port-au-Prince. "We had to find ways of ensuring security, which remains a significant challenge."
EnvironmentVoice of America

Desperation, Pressure for Aid Increase in Haiti After Quake

LES CAYES, HAITI - Pressure for a coordinated response to Haiti's deadly weekend earthquake mounted Wednesday as more bodies were pulled from the rubble and the injured, in search of medical care, continued to arrive from remote areas. Aid was slowly trickling in to help the thousands who were left...
EnvironmentRepublic

Tensions grow in Haiti over slow pace of aid after quake

LES CAYES, Haiti — Tensions have been growing in Haiti over the slow pace of aid reaching victims of a powerful weekend earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and was trailed by the drenching rain of Tropical Storm Grace. Aid has trickled in, but distributing food and getting urgent...
EnvironmentAccuWeather

Why Haiti is prone to catastrophic earthquakes

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake has left Haiti "on its knees," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said this week as the Civil Protection Agency raised the death toll above 2,000. As the island nation works to recover from the calamitous earthquake that struck on Aug. 14, many recall a little more than a decade ago that a similarly powerful earthquake decimated the region. According to official estimates, 222,570 people were killed, 300,000 injured, 1.3 million displaced, 97,294 houses destroyed and 188,383 damaged in the Port-au-Prince area and in much of southern Haiti. It wasn't the first catastrophic quake to devastate the region. Major earthquakes have struck the country, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic, since at least the 18th century.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tremors strike Haitian city still reeling from quake

LES CAYES (Reuters) -Tremors shook buildings late on Wednesday in the southern Haitian city of Les Cayes, a Reuters witness said, a few days after a devastating earthquake killed almost 2,200 people across the Caribbean nation and injured thousands more. A police officer on patrol in Les Cayes said there...
Worldhngn.com

Haitian Doctors Kidnapped by Gangs, Leaving Earthquake Patients in Dire Situation

Gangs reportedly abducted two doctors working at hospitals to treat earthquake victims in the capital city of Haiti, forcing one establishment to declare a two-day shutdown. Officials said that the kidnappings occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday and dealt a heavy blow to attempts of controlling criminal violence. The situation has caused concerns regarding the risks that disaster response personnel face in Port-au-Prince.
WorldRebel Yell

The Disaster Relief Challenge in Haiti

(Port-au-Prince) Five days after the earthquake that devastated southwest Haiti, the challenge is to provide humanitarian aid to the hundreds of thousands of victims, some of whom live in remote areas. Amelie BARON Agence France-Presse. “We have around 600,000 people directly affected and in need of immediate humanitarian assistance,” said...
EnvironmentSlate

Haiti Is Not Unlucky

This article was adapted from Jonathan M. Katz’s newsletter, The Long Version. Subscribe at katz.substack.com. For over a decade, people have been asking me the same question. “Have things gotten better in Haiti since the 2010 earthquake?” Yes and no, I’d say. I’d note it had been X years since that quake, which I survived as the resident Associated Press correspondent in the country—that the dead were long mourned, the rubble all cleared or repurposed (mostly by hand). I’d name-check the latest disaster, physical or social: Zika, Hurricane Matthew, peyi lòk, the assassination, what have you.
Public SafetyPosted by
WGAU

Gangs abduct 2 doctors in Haiti, including a needed surgeon

LES CAYES, Haiti — (AP) — Two doctors at hospitals treating earthquake victims in Haiti’s capital have been kidnapped, forcing one of the institutions to declare a two-day shutdown in protest, officials said Thursday. The abductions Tuesday and Wednesday dealt a major blow to attempts to control criminal violence that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy