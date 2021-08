David P. Haney was appointed the 23rd president of Hiram College by the Hiram College board of trustees. He served as interim president of the college since fall 2020. “The 2020-21 academic year was strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dr. Haney was able to guide the college through a challenging period in Hiram’s history while ensuring the overall health and safety of the campus community,” Dean Scarborough, board chair, said in a news release. “The board has also been impressed with Dr. Haney’s design thinking approach to evaluate and address the College’s areas of opportunity, positioning Hiram to better meet the needs of its students today and tomorrow.”