Lafayette Attorney Arrested After Fleeing the Scene of False River Boating Crash Injuring Multiple Children
According to WAFB, authorities have arrested a man in connection with a boating accident that left multiple children injured. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that Lafayette Parish assistant district attorney Chris Richard turned himself in earlier today and has been booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail. Richard, 64, of Carencro, is facing charges of felony hit-and-run as well as careless operation of a vehicle and negligent injury.973thedawg.com
