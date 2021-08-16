Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette Parish, LA

Lafayette Attorney Arrested After Fleeing the Scene of False River Boating Crash Injuring Multiple Children

By DJ Digital
Posted by 
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to WAFB, authorities have arrested a man in connection with a boating accident that left multiple children injured. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that Lafayette Parish assistant district attorney Chris Richard turned himself in earlier today and has been booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail. Richard, 64, of Carencro, is facing charges of felony hit-and-run as well as careless operation of a vehicle and negligent injury.

973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
Lafayette Parish, LA
Accidents
Carencro, LA
Accidents
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Carencro, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Carencro, LA
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Hit And Run#Juveniles#Personal Injury#Accident#Wafb#The State Ldwf#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Overnight Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Injured

Another day, another shooting. This time the incident occurred in Lafayette. The Lafayette Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on E. Simcoe and Hines Street that left one victim hospitalized. Officers were dispatched around 11:30 pm Thursday to a call of shots fired. Once police arrived, they found the...
Lafayette, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette’s Most Wanted Criminal Captured

Two men accused of committing violent crimes in Lafayette were arrested on Wednesday, including the man identified by Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover as the most wanted criminal in Lafayette - Kendall Leopaul aka “Peanut.”. Leopaul was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant issued by the Carencro Police Department. He's...
CelebritiesPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Sam Hunt Pleads Guilty, Sentenced on DUI Charges

Sam Hunt has pleaded guilty and received sentencing in his 2019 DUI case. Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Hunt will serve 48 hours in an "alternative sentencing facility" after pleading guilty to two counts of DUI on Wednesday (Aug. 18). Hunt entered the plea at a hearing in July. He...
Abbeville, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Non-Profit in Abbeville Vandalized, Burglarized

A non-profit organization in Abbeville was recently vandalized and burglarized. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help recoup from the losses and damage. The Free Store on North Lamar Street opened this past June. It is a non-profit store that provides free products to those in need in the Abbeville area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy