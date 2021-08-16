88 Energy confirms oil in North Slope Merlin wildcat

Oil prices have been giving traders sea sickness as of late with rising COVID-19 cases and hurricanes, which opens up opportunities for bullish as well as bearish plays. “Both hurricanes and the virus are factors influencing oil production in the United States,” Direxion Investments Xchange blog post noted. “As the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus threatens to dampen reopening efforts in the U.S., the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is just picking up. These variables may impact both the demand and supply sides of the market. Consider the possible impact and increased volatility in the energy and oil sector.”