88 Energy confirms oil in North Slope Merlin wildcat

By Rick Wilkinson
Oil & Gas Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article88 Energy Ltd., Perth, confirmed discovery of light oil at Merlin-1 in its Project Peregrine program on the North Slope of Alaska. Post-well evaluation of the wildcat, drilled in March, has demonstrated the presence of multiple stacked sequences in the Cretaceous-age Nanushuk formation (N20 and N18 targets), the company said. A new target, the N19 sand not previously mapped, also returned a strong hydrocarbon signature following geochemical analysis.

www.ogj.com

