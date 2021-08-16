88 Energy confirms oil in North Slope Merlin wildcat
88 Energy Ltd., Perth, confirmed discovery of light oil at Merlin-1 in its Project Peregrine program on the North Slope of Alaska. Post-well evaluation of the wildcat, drilled in March, has demonstrated the presence of multiple stacked sequences in the Cretaceous-age Nanushuk formation (N20 and N18 targets), the company said. A new target, the N19 sand not previously mapped, also returned a strong hydrocarbon signature following geochemical analysis.www.ogj.com
