(Des Moines, IA) — The Jaramillo family says their surviving son has made a miraculous recovery from the injuries he suffered at Adventureland over the Fourth of July holiday. The accident left 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo dead, but his brother is getting better quickly. The family says doctors are baffled by his rapid progress. David Junior was underwater the longest and the last one out. It appeared he had been submerged for more than 10 minutes. Thirty days later, his dad says his older son walked out of the hospital “and asks for pizza.” The 16-year-old still faces a lot of rehabilitation, but he is talking and his motor functions are continuing to improve.