Volkswagen’s HQ Trades Iconic 50-Year-Old Recipe for Vegan Option

By Maxwell Rabb
thebeet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolkswagen just announced that it plans to update its 50-year-old menu staple at its headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany to be vegan. The German automobile company has featured a signature currywurst dish at its headquarters for half a century and alongside its promise to redesign its company sustainable policies. Over recent years, the car company began innovating its company’s production facilities and cutting its carbon emissions to promote sustainability within the car industry. Now, the company will cease its inclusion of meat, except for fish, within its employee canteen.

