Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

Mastercard To Become First Payments Network To Phase Out Magnetic Stripe

By Posted by msmash
News Slashdot
 4 days ago

In the early age of modern credit cards, they had to write down account information for each card-carrying customer by hand. Later, they used flatbed imprinting machines to record the card information on carbon paper packets, the sound of the swiping of the handle earning them the name, zip-zap machines. (They were also dubbed "knuckle-busters" by the unfortunate clerks who skinned their fingers on the embossing plate.) And how could clerks tell whether the customer was good for the purchase? They couldn't. Credit card companies would circulate a list of bad account numbers each month, and the merchant would have to compare the customers' cards against the list.

tech.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mastercard#Credit Card#Debit Cards#Payment Cards#Contactless Payments#Ibm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Related
IndustryAmerican Banker

Gas stations aren't pumped about Mastercard's magstripe phaseout

Mastercard is the first U.S. card network to set a date to permanently dump magnetic stripes — whether or not merchants are ready. Citing a decline in magstripe payments as EMV-chip payments take hold, Mastercard will not require mag stripes for new cards starting in 2024 in most of its markets, and by 2033 no Mastercard credit or debit cards will have magnetic stripes. Mastercard says this 11-year transition is a long enough runway for EMV laggards to upgrade their point of sale terminals, but it may still be too soon for merchant categories such as gas stations.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Balance raises USD 25 mln in Series A funding

Balance is a B2B checkout platform for merchants and marketplaces. The company’s one-click checkout platform provides flexibility and control for all parties involved: buyers can choose between payment methods including ACH, Wire, and Check; merchants get immediate payout which is always reconciled like with credit cards; and marketplaces are enabled with automated vendor disbursement, a full compliance umbrella, and reconciliation management.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. Market For Mobile Banking Apps 2021: COVID-19 Impact On Mobile Banking Penetration

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Banking Apps In The USA: Researched Insights Into Customer Experience Drivers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Seizing the opportunities presented by technological advances, banks are going digital, becoming better, stronger, and more trusted by their customers. Yet, profound industry challenges...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Fiserv partners PayPal to allow paycheck deposits

Payments and financial services technology company Fiserv has partnered its commerce platform Carat to include digital payout options to personal PayPal and Venmo accounts. Companies that deliver mass payouts can now use the Carat channel to directly pay consumer’s digital accounts and wallets through the two payments players. While the Venmo and Paypal avenues are a new feature, Carat is already able to disburse digital payments via consumer’s credit or debit cards, ACH, prepaid cards and even digital checks.
Technologythepaypers.com

Boku launches mobile payments network M1ST

UK-based fintech Boku has announced the launch of the mobile payments network M1ST (aka Mobile First). The M1ST Payments Network features 330+ mobile payment methods, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes, reaching 5.7 billion mobile payment accounts in 90 countries - all through a single integration.
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

Venmo to allow automated crypto purchases through credit cashbacks

Users of Venmo, a mobile payments app owned by PayPal Inc, can now automatically buy cryptocurrencies through cashback earned from their Venmo credit cards. Venmo has launched this new feature that could boost crypto purchases among young users. However, unless users make regular and frequent transactions with their Credit Card, these cashback-enabled crypto purchases would be negligible.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Fiserv Carat Enables Digital Payouts To Venmo, PayPal

Global FinTech Fiserv’s Carat ecosystem is broadening its digital payout options to enable businesses to send money directly to PayPal and Venmo accounts. Fiserv's Head of Carat and Digital Commerce Nandan Sheth said that the goal of the new offering is to meet the demands of today’s consumers and continue helping organizations around the world move money fast and easily, according to an emailed press release on Wednesday (Aug. 18).
Small BusinessWebProNews

PayPal and Fiserv Bringing Direct Deposit to PayPal and Venmo Accounts

Gig workers, and others who rely on PayPal, will be able to have payments direct deposited thanks to a partnership between PayPal and Fiserv. PayPal is one of the most popular options for many gig workers and small business owners to be paid. The company has been expanding its offerings to compete more with traditional banks, even offering a debit card that provides cash back. The missing piece, however, has been the ability to receive direct deposit payments, such as paycheck.
Credits & Loansidownloadblog.com

Mastercard is dropping the magnetic stripe for security purposes beginning in 2024, Apple Card included

As time marches on, and security needs change and evolve, companies need to do the same thing. There once was a time when you’d hand a store associate a credit card and they’d use a physical machine to copy your card details on some paper and call it good. Today, though, our credit and debit cards are outfitted with small chips that make them much more secure than a flimsy piece of paper. They are also equipped with a magnetic strip, too, but it looks like that’s on the way out.
Personal Financefinextra.com

PayU and Red Dot Payment gain Visa and Mastercard acquiring licenses

PayU, the payments and fintech business of Prosus, today announces that its controlled company Red Dot Payment, a South East Asia focused online payment solutions provider, has received direct acquiring licenses and connectivity to Visa and Mastercard. The expansion of PayU’s offering in South East Asia with Red Dot Payment’s...
Businessfinchannel.com

11 fintech builders join Mastercard Start Path global network to scale innovation

The FINANCIAL — Mastercard opens door to startups around the world looking to grow platforms across open banking, predictive financial modeling for small businesses, smart rental payments and beyond. The award-winning global startup engagement program Mastercard Start Path welcomes 11 fintech companies to receive dedicated support, access to customers and...
Grocery & SupermaketWTAJ

Giant Eagle, GetGo become first to offer PayPal, Venmo as payment

(WTAJ) — Giant Eagle, Inc. announced that PayPal and Venmo are now accepted forms of payment at each of the company’s 474 supermarkets and GetGo locations. With this announcement, Giant Eagle and GetGo become the first grocery and convenience store chains in the U.S. to offer customers the ability to pay with PayPal and Venmo at the register.
Softwarethepaypers.com

Mastercard, Penny Software to improve B2B payments

Mastercard has partnered with digital procurement software platform Penny Software to introduce Mastercard Track Business Payment Service across Saudi Arabia and the greater MENA region, according to Zacks. The utilisation of the Mastercard Track solution will enable Penny Software to offer an improved procurement solution to its customers, which will...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

TNM Mpamba, Mastercard team up for virtual payment solution

Mobile money service provider TNM Mpamba has announced its launch of a Mastercard virtual payment solution, IBS Intelligence reports. This solution aims to enable TNM Mpamba mobile money wallet customers to make seamless local and international ecommerce transactions. The launch is also expected to facilitate financial inclusion and improve access to the digital economy.
Marketsatlantanews.net

RealTime Payments Market Is Booming Worldwide with Fiserv, Mastercard, PayPal, Ant Financial

The latest study released on the Global RealTime Payments Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The RealTime Payments market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Worldthepaypers.com

EML and CoinJar roll out crypto-to-fiat Mastercard card in Australia

EML Payments and CoinJar, an Australia-based cryptocurrency exchange, have rolled out CoinJar Card. The collaboration assists cardholders to pay using cryptocurrency via a digital or physical card wherever Mastercard is accepted. The launch builds on the success of CoinJar Swipe, a crypto debit card in the market with EML for six years, according to IBS Intelligence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy