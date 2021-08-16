Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ashurst Hires Financial Regulation Partner in Sydney

By Christopher Niesche
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.K.-headquartered global firm Ashurst has hired a partner for its financial regulation practice in Sydney, as the firm grows its risk advisory consulting business. Hong-Viet Nguyen, who joins from local firm HWL Ebsworth, specialises in consumer credit and the associated areas of financial crime, privacy law and consumer protection, as well as more broadly in financial services regulation, Ashurst said. She has more than 15 years of experience and has established client relationships at a number of major banks and other corporates.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Crime#Financial Regulation#Financial Services#Consumer Protection#Hwl Ebsworth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Camino Financial Hires Praveen Varma As Its Chief Risk Officer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camino Financial today announced that Praveen Varma has been hired as its Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Varma comes to Camino to further build on its data-driven risk management infrastructure by launching real-time underwriting and alternative credit scoring models capabilities for the underbanked. Our...
BusinessLaw.com

Latham Secures Triple Partner Hire for Singapore Energy and Projects Practices

The game of musical chairs the Asia legal market persists with Latham & Watkins’ latest triple partner hire in Singapore. The firm has brought on Sidharth Bhasin and James Clayton-Payne from Shearman & Sterling. Both partners will join the firm’s energy and infrastructure practice, advising on M&A, joint ventures, and private equity investments and exits.
EconomyFinancial-Planning.com

Herbers & Company hires financial therapist

Herbers & Company has hired a financial therapist to expand the independent consulting firm's education on client communication, behavioral finance and digital client experiences. In mid-August, Sonya Lutter, who had been a professor at Kansas State University for 12 years, joined Herbers & Co.'s Academy as its new director of...
Businesssecuritiesfinancetimes.com

Treliant acquires Vox Financial Partners

US financial services consultancy Treliant LLC has acquired the Northern Ireland-based regulatory change and capital markets specialist Vox Financial Partners. The takeover was finalised on 13 August but the terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Vox, which was founded in Belfast in 2016, focuses on a wide range...
Economyfinancialsamurai.com

Strong Reasons For Hiring A Financial Advisor Or Investment Manager

Although I’m a DIY investor and encourage people to figure out how to invest themselves, there’s absolutely a place for hiring a financial advisor or investment manager. Back in 2015, I did some consulting for a startup called Motif Investing down in San Mateo. I remember talking with a person in marketing about what she liked to invest in.
MarketsAmerican Banker

Crypto firm CoinFund hires Citi executive as managing partner

CoinFund, a blockchain-focused investment firm, hired Christopher Perkins from Citigroup as managing partner and president to help bridge the gap to the traditional finance sector. At Citigroup, Perkins was global co-head of the futures, clearing and foreign-exchange prime brokerage businesses. At CoinFund, he’ll work with employees and institutional investors to...
BusinessLaw.com

Ashurst Hits DAC Beachcroft for Data Protection Practice Head

Ashurst has hired a partner from DAC Beachcroft to head up its U.K. data protection and information practice, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday. Rhiannon Webster joins Ashurst after over 6 years as partner at DAC Beachcroft, according to LinkedIn. She was also the firm’s head of information law, the Ashurst statement added.
EconomyLaw.com

Four Signs Your Law Firms Might Pose a Risk to Your Business

A 2020 survey of general counsels (GCs) indicated that GCs believe the legal function is the primary corporate function responsible for identifying and managing risk within their organizations. But how well are they managing the risk generated by their own suppliers? That’s an important question, since choosing the wrong law firm or managing the “right” firm poorly exposes clients to additional risk.
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

EveryMatrix Partners PXP Financial ahead of US Debut

EveryMatrix has teamed up with international end-to-end payment platform provider PXP Financial Inc. as the online casino and sportsbook software provider gears up preparations for its US iGaming market debut. PXP Financial’s platform offers access to more than 200 alternative online payment methods and financial services globally. Thanks to this...
Retailmartechseries.com

Prizeout, the Premier Digital Cashout Marketplace, Partners With ZayZoon to Improve Financial Well-Being of Customers

Prizeout Corp., a first-in-class ad-tech company that works within a wide variety of industries, including gaming, gig-economy, payroll and finance to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for ecommerce and retail businesses, today announced a partnership with ZayZoon, an HR-tech company that helps employees navigate financial shortfalls. The collaboration with ZayZoon marks Prizeout’s first foray into the Earned Wage Access space, serving as an exciting milestone for both companies’ business growth.
Internetbeincrypto.com

Facebook Diem Network Partners With K2 Integrity to Fight Illicit Financial Activity

The Facebook Diem Network has partnered with the K2 Integrity compliance and monitoring firm to combat illicit financial activity on its network. Compliance, monitoring, and risk assessment firm K2 Integrity has announced a partnership with the Facebook Diem association, according to a press release issued on Aug 11. The former will work with Diem Networks US to “support initially, lead, and continue to build innovative solutions” for the Financial Intelligence Function (FIF).
Personal Financebiometricupdate.com

US financial regulators cite biometrics in urging stricter customer authentication

U.S. financial institutions are being encouraged to improve their security provisions through methods ranging from password controls to biometrics with a new set of guidelines on customer authentication. To address the fast-changing technological landscape within finance (and potentially faster-moving security threats), the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC), made up...
California Statethepennyhoarder.com

Ally Financial Is Hiring Auto Underwriters in CA, NV, OR and WA

Work from home in California, Nevada, Oregon or Washington as an auto underwriter for Ally. In this role, you will be underwriting, negotiating with dealer clients, elevating risk issues and maximizing portfolio revenue. To qualify, you’ll need one year of experience in auto finance consumer underwriting, as well as a...
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
CollegesLaw.com

Allen & Overy Triples Bursary Offerings

Allen & Overy has tripled the amount of bursaries it offers to students as it becomes the latest firm to improve its social mobility efforts. The firm has increased the number of bursaries it offers from two to six and the amount awarded to each student has increased from £10,500 to £15,000, which represents a £270,000 investment over three years from A&O, the firm said.
EconomyLaw.com

'The Progress Has Still Been Slow': The M&A Gender Gap, by the Numbers

UC Davis School of Law's Afra Afsharipour built a database of 700 M&A transactions. Over a seven-year period, women made up just 10.5% of lead legal advisers on the buyer's side. There are both equity and instrumental arguments favoring greater diversity. But even if this structural imbalance in M&A is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy