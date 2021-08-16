Ashurst Hires Financial Regulation Partner in Sydney

U.K.-headquartered global firm Ashurst has hired a partner for its financial regulation practice in Sydney, as the firm grows its risk advisory consulting business. Hong-Viet Nguyen, who joins from local firm HWL Ebsworth, specialises in consumer credit and the associated areas of financial crime, privacy law and consumer protection, as well as more broadly in financial services regulation, Ashurst said. She has more than 15 years of experience and has established client relationships at a number of major banks and other corporates.