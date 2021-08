Paolo Banchero is going to be a problem. The 6'10", 250 pound incoming Duke freshman is the eighth highest ranked recruit to ever enroll in the program, and is projected to be a Top 3 pick in next year's NBA Draft. Over the weekend, in an appearance at "The Crawsover" - former NBA player Jordan Crawford's Pro-Am League in Banchero's home city of Seattle, Washington, he showed why there are such lofty expectations surrounding the top recruit.