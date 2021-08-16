Timbs officially on the scholarship rolls
Sherman Timbs helped lead Indianola Academy (MS) to a state championship in 2016. Timbs had some chances to attend some college programs on scholarship, but the hard hitting linebacker elected to bet on himself. After four years in the Mississippi State program as a walk-on, the 6-2, 265 pounder is now a full scholarship player. While the news is just becoming public, Timbs was awarded a scholarship shortly after the Bulldogs defeated Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl.247sports.com
Comments / 0