Timbs officially on the scholarship rolls

Tennessee braved the elements for its second (and final) preseason scrimmage on Tuesday morning, the Vols worked for roughly two hours in the rain at Neyland Stadium, where they will open the season against Bowling Green in 16 days. First-year coach Josh Heupel tested his team by keeping them outdoors despite a constant shower, and the Vols responded with a spirited, back-and-forth scrimmage. On Tuesday, Tennessee posted highlights from the scrimmage on the program's official Twitter account, and you can watch the video below.