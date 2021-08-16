Cancel
Maffio Launches 'Alkatraks Music' Record Label with New Artist Calacote: 'This Is For the Culture' (Exclusive)

By Jessica Roiz
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2005, artist-producer Maffio (real name: Carlos Ariel Peralta Mendoza) created Alkatraks Entertainment with the vision to one day retire from music and launch a record label. Sixteen years later, his vision came to life -- after he received a spontaneous DM on Instagram from aspiring music artist Calacote, who said he wanted to revolutionize the dembow movement with his Dominican and French roots.

Maffio
#Sony Music#Music Industry#Exploring Music#Alkatraks Entertainment#Dominican#French#Alkatraks Music Group#Smgq Law#Billboard#Innercat Music Group
