Maffio Launches 'Alkatraks Music' Record Label with New Artist Calacote: 'This Is For the Culture' (Exclusive)
In 2005, artist-producer Maffio (real name: Carlos Ariel Peralta Mendoza) created Alkatraks Entertainment with the vision to one day retire from music and launch a record label. Sixteen years later, his vision came to life -- after he received a spontaneous DM on Instagram from aspiring music artist Calacote, who said he wanted to revolutionize the dembow movement with his Dominican and French roots.www.billboard.com
