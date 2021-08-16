Expanded Polystyrene Market to see 51% CAGR till 2026, rising demand for lightweight materials in the automobile industry
Global Expanded polystyrene market accounted for $15.3 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to hit $22.8 billion by 2026, registering at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026, As per the report published by Allied Market Research. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.www.bostonnews.net
