Ty Segall shares “Feel Good” video, fall and spring tour dates

Kaytranada is announcing a new run of North American tour dates. The dates start on September 4 in Seattle and run all the way until December 30 in Toronto at Drake's new venue History. Kaytranada fans can expect to hear songs from his excellent 2019 project Bubba, which one Grammy Awards for or Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording for "10%" featuring Kali Uchis. Pre-sale tickets for the shows go on sale Wednesday, August 11th at noon EST, and a general sale starts Friday, August 13th at 10 am local time.