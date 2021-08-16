Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ty Segall shares “Feel Good” video, fall and spring tour dates

By Treble staff
treblezine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSun. Sep. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom. Thu. Sep. 9 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern. Sat. Sep. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival. Mon. Sep. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom. Tue. Sep. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram...

www.treblezine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Segall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Salt Lake City#San Francisco#Minneapolis#Il#Big Sur#Ga#Wa Showbox#Sonoma#Slo Brewing Co#La#Nc Orange Peel#Pa#Ny#Ma Royale Thu#Ut Metro Music Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
New York City, NYwcn247.com

Tony Bennett cancels fall and winter touring dates in 2021

Tony Bennett has canceled his fall and winter 2021 tour dates. The legendary crooner is pulling out of concerts in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Arizona, Oklahoma and Canada. Ticket holders should check with the local venues for information regarding refunds. Bennet, who just turned 95, teamed up with Lady Gaga for two nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall last week. The concerts were filmed for broadcast at a later date. Bennett’s family revealed earlier this year that the 19-time Grammy-winner was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.
Oklahoma City, OKmxdwn.com

Bush and Stone Temple Pilots Announce Fall 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

The two rock bands Bush and Stone Temple Pilots will be hitting the road together, starting September 30th in Mesa, AZ. The 11-city tour will conclude on October 17th in Oklahoma City, OK. While a limited amount of tickets will start at only $20, they will perform a free admission show on October 1st at the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in El Paso, TX. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, August 20th, at 10 a.m. local time (except for the free show in El Paso.)
Musickwit.org

Ty Segall, 'Whisper'

Ty Segall's Southern California homebase is consistently sunny, but Segall revolts against routine. He's been a fearsome garage/punk one-man-band, made an all-acoustic album, and covered Hot Chocolate and Harry Nilsson. For Harmonizer, surprise-released last week, Segall teamed up with producer Cooper Crain of the ambient/electronic band Bitchin Bajas. But ambient music isn't part of Segall's palette... yet. On "Whisper," Segall mangles synthesizers until they sizzle and melt down into guitar-like lava. Combining sludgy stoner metal, electronic textures and sugary-sweet harmonies, Segall basically remakes heavy music into his own funhouse image. At the end, "Whisper" suddenly lurches into a slower gear, heading off in another direction. There's Segall, the restless captain, again searching for something new under the sun, even in the same song.
Musictreblezine.com

Inter Arma announce fall tour dates

Inter Arma are heading back out on the road. Starting in November, the group will head out for a few dates with Artificial Brain, before making a longer trek down the East Coast with their Relapse labelmates Yautja, plus Eye Flys and Yashira. Take a look at their upcoming tour dates below.
Musicgratefulweb.com

The Soul Rebels Announce 'Epic Vibes Tour' Fall '21 - Spring '22

THE SOUL REBELS are pleased to announce Part 1 of their EPIC VIBES TOUR, spanning Fall 2021 through Winter 2022. Touring will include concerts in the Midwest, Northeast, The South, West Coast and a robust schedule of performances in New Orleans. The Soul Rebels are excited to release new music this Fall in support of the tour, and announce Spring 2022 Part 2 of the tour in Fall 2021.
MusicThe FADER

Kaytranada shares 2021 tour dates

Kaytranada is announcing a new run of North American tour dates. On an unrelated note, it's easier and more crucial than ever for you to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The dates start on September 4 in Seattle and run all the way until December 30 in Toronto at Drake's new venue History. Did you know that getting vaccinated against COVID reduces your chance of being hospitalized by 94%? Kaytranada fans can expect to hear songs from his excellent 2019 project Bubba, which one Grammy Awards for or Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording for "10%" featuring Kali Uchis. The COVID vaccines are safe and pretty much a miracle of modern medicine. Pre-sale tickets for the shows go on sale Wednesday, August 11th at noon EST, and a general sale starts Friday, August 13th at 10 am local time. Get vaccinated.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Lala Lala Shares Video for New Song “Color of the Pool” and Announces New Tour Dates

Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) is releasing a new album, I Want the Door to Open, on October 8 via Hardly Art. Now West has shared its second single, “Color of the Pool,” via a video for it featuring a nighttime motorcycle ride. She has also announced some new 2022 tour dates. Weird Life Films produced the “Color of the Pool” video. Watch it below, followed by the tour dates.
Austin, TXtribeza.com

Molly Burch Releases New Album, Announces Fall Tour Dates

With her sultry vocals and retro-inspired synth melodies, Austin-based musician Molly Burch’s latest studio album, Romantic Images, calls to mind disco and dream pop records from the past. The new album launched on July 23rd from Captured Tracks. Starting in September, Burch will hit the road for a fall tour...
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

MIKE shares new video, touring, playing SOB’s with Sister Nancy

NYC underground rap leader MIKE has announced a fall headlining tour in support of his great new album Disco!, and he also put out a new video for two of the album's songs, "Aww (Zaza)" and "Ghoulish." The video, which follows MIKE around his neighborhood, was made with frequent MIKE collaborator Ryosuke Tanzawa, with the first half being shot on Mini DV and the second half shot on 8mm film. Check it out below.
Musictheprp.com

Nothing Add Three Dates To Fall Headlining Tour

New shows in Montreal, Toronto and Atlantic City have just been added to Nothing‘s fall tour with Frankie Rose and Enumclaw. The revised schedule for that trek can be found below:. 10/08 Atlantic City, NJ – Anchor Rock Club. 10/13 Cambridge MA – The Sinclair (feat. Anxious) (no Enumclaw) 10/14...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Interview: Ty Segall talks great new album ‘Harmonizer,’ Steve Albini, Def Leppard & lots more

One of the most prolific artists of the last decade, rivalling the output of Oh Sees and Robert Pollard, Ty Segall emerged from a two-year hibernation earlier this month, surprising the world with Harmonizer which he released to the world with no advance notice. (Read our review.) It's the first record he's made in his new Topanga Canyon studio (also called Harmonizer) and is very different from his last one, First Taste, which had him banishing guitars in favor of other stringed instruments like bouzouki, mandolin and koto.
MusicJamBase

Ty Segall Announces North American Tour 2021/2022

Singer-songwriter Ty Segall will hit the road for an extensive tour of North America this fall that extends well into 2022. Segall also shared the music video for “Feel Good,” a track featured on his surprise-released Harmonizer album. Ty Segall & Freedom Band begin the tour with a two-night stand...
Denver, COgratefulweb.com

The Infamous Stringdusters Announce Remaining Fall Tour Dates

GRAMMY® award-winning bluegrass quintet, the Infamous Stringdusters are very pleased to announce the remaining series of fall dates, their first full tour since Covid-19 shut down the live entertainment space in March 2020. The Infamous Stringdusters — Andy Falco [guitar], Chris Pandolfi [banjo], Andy Hall [dobro], Jeremy Garrett [fiddle], and...
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Frank Turner Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Get ready for that "first time the beat drops" in the concert halls, Frank Turner fans, as the singer is ready to bring his high energy live show to U.S. audiences this fall. Turner just announced a fall run stateside that will kick off Sept. 23 in Los Angeles at The Echo, but primarily is based in the eastern and midwestern U.S. spooling out over the month of October. The trek concludes Oct. 28 in Pensacola, Fla. All dates can be viewed below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy