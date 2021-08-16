Island Ride Service Via Golf Cart

For many residents and tourists of Isle of Palms, getting an Uber has always been a hassle. After seeing people struggle to get off the island time and time again, Lorelei May and Adam Steinhauer came up with an easy yet fun solution: Cart-Me. Cart-Me is a driving service, but with a twist, it’s a golf cart! The team just launched their company a little under nine weeks ago but have been met with praise by business owners, locals, and the police. “For a while, officers had to drive people home, and that’s not their job, we wanted to take some weight off their shoulders,” Adam stated.