Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Isle Of Palms, SC

Island Ride Service Via Golf Cart

islandeyenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many residents and tourists of Isle of Palms, getting an Uber has always been a hassle. After seeing people struggle to get off the island time and time again, Lorelei May and Adam Steinhauer came up with an easy yet fun solution: Cart-Me. Cart-Me is a driving service, but with a twist, it’s a golf cart! The team just launched their company a little under nine weeks ago but have been met with praise by business owners, locals, and the police. “For a while, officers had to drive people home, and that’s not their job, we wanted to take some weight off their shoulders,” Adam stated.

islandeyenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Isle Of Palms, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Carts#Island Ride Service#Cart Me
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Henri barrels toward U.S. Northeast coast

AMAGANSETT, N.Y., Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hurricane Henri headed toward southern New England and Long Island on Sunday, threatening the region with high winds, a storm surge and drenching rainfall. By 2 a.m. (0600 GMT), Henri was located 135 miles (215 km) south-southeast of Montauk Point on Long Island in...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

US considers ordering commercial airlines to help in Afghan evacuation

The Biden administration is planning a dramatic ramp-up of its airlift from Kabul by making preparations to compel major U.S. airlines to help with the transportation of tens of thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan, while expanding the number of U.S. military bases that could house Afghans. The White House is...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy