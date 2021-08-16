Connected Healthcare Systems Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Accenture, IBM, SAP, GE Healthcare

According to a new market research report "Marketing Resource Management Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical (Consumer Goods and Retail, BFSI, and Manufacturing), Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the MRM market size is expected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2021 to USD 5.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period. The Increased demand for cloud-based solutions and services during COVID 19, rising numbers of small businesses, business expansion by market, and growing investments in cutting-edge technologies and increased pace of digital transformation are a few factors driving the growth of the MRM solutions and services.