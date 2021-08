We're not far from the part of the year where tiny critters begin plotting ways to get inside our homes to keep warm. Here's some great ways to stop it. In 2021, it is again of no surprise that, Chicago is the 'Rattiest' city in America. It's nearly impossible to avoid rats, mice and other rodents in the big cities. If you've ever walked through an alley, or behind a restaurant, you weren't alone. The likelihood that you shared that alley with a rat or a mouse, is very high.