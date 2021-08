My five-year-old daily sang that chorus as I brushed her blond tangles. But that first day of school, she tolerated the torture, eyes still dancing. She had mastered her alphabet, numbers, and various zipping, tying and wiping skills. We had visited the building, located across the street, and met with her soon-to-be teacher in her classroom. Together, my little girl and I had read 53 books touting the joys of kindergarten.