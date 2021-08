On Sunday, August 15, 2021, around 3:03 p.m., a 911 caller reported five people had become stranded in the Santiam River, east of Niagra Park. Prior to becoming stranded, the group had been floating the river before encountering the rapids in this area. Two of the rafters held onto a burnt log while three others were on a rock in the river, none of them had required personal flotation devices with them. This section of the Santiam River is difficult to access due to steep terrain and damage from the 2020 wildfires.