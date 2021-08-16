Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette Parish, LA

Lafayette ADA Arrested After Fleeing the Scene of False River Boating Crash Injuring Multiple Children

By DJ Digital
Posted by 
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to WAFB, authorities have arrested a man in connection with a boating accident that left multiple children injured. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that Lafayette Parish assistant district attorney Chris Richard turned himself in earlier today and has been booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail. Richard, 64, of Carencro, is facing charges of felony hit-and-run as well as careless operation of a vehicle and negligent injury.

1079ishot.com

Comments / 0

HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
Lafayette Parish, LA
Accidents
Carencro, LA
Accidents
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Carencro, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Carencro, LA
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Hit And Run#Personal Injury#Juveniles#Accident#Wafb#The State Ldwf#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Overnight Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Injured

Another day, another shooting. This time the incident occurred in Lafayette. The Lafayette Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on E. Simcoe and Hines Street that left one victim hospitalized. Officers were dispatched around 11:30 pm Thursday to a call of shots fired. Once police arrived, they found the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
HOT 107.9

Louisiana Man Released After Life Sentence For Wallet Theft

Can you imagine being sentenced to life in prison without parole for stealing a wallet? That's exactly what happened to Henry Phillips of New Orleans 12 years ago. Phillips stole someone's wallet off the counter at a McDonald's and when he was chased down he pretended to have a gun when he was confronted. He stole $20 out of the wallet before he was arrested a few blocks away.
Opelousas, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Big Boy 4014 Made A Stop In Opelousas

The Big Boy No. 4014, the largest steam engine locomotive, made a quick stop in Opelousas, La today and it was by far one of the coolest things I have ever seen. A little history about the world's largest steam locomotive:. The Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union...
Lafayette, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Lafayette’s Most Wanted Criminal Captured

Two men accused of committing violent crimes in Lafayette were arrested on Wednesday, including the man identified by Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover as the most wanted criminal in Lafayette - Kendall Leopaul aka “Peanut.”. Leopaul was arrested on an outstanding murder warrant issued by the Carencro Police Department. He's...
Abbeville, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Non-Profit in Abbeville Vandalized, Burglarized

A non-profit organization in Abbeville was recently vandalized and burglarized. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help recoup from the losses and damage. The Free Store on North Lamar Street opened this past June. It is a non-profit store that provides free products to those in need in the Abbeville area.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Traffic Alert: Lane Closures Happening on Johnston Street

There are a couple of lane closure projects happening this week in Lafayette that you should be aware of. Johnston Street Between Aqueduct Drive and Southcity Parkway. DOTD crews will be installing temporary striping on Wednesday night on Johnston Street between Aqueduct Drive and Southcity Parkway. NORTHBOUND RIGHT LANE: Closed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy