Life on the farm: Camp teaches kids the importance of agriculture

By Tammy Watford
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENKA, N.C. (WLOS) — During the Animal Science Day Camp, more than 20 campers visited the Future Farmers of America's new barn at Enka High School. Each day, members would highlight different aspects of agriculture education. "The goal of the camp is for the students to learn about agriculture, to...

#Future Farmers Of America#Animals#Day Camp#Animal Science#Wlos#Enka High School
