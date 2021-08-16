Oberlin College Selects Highly Accomplished Library Director and Book Scholar Valerie Hotchkiss as Director of Libraries

Having trouble logging into Schoology? Login in through seattleschools.org, then select the student-family portal, then select Schoology for Student. *Please do not login through schoology.com* Use your login that was assigned to you, and add @seattleschools.org As an example: 1ktperry@seattleschools.org Did you forget your password? Please contact your teacher to reset it and follow these instructions below. Step 1: You’ll be prompted to set a new 8-character password. *Don’t use a password that you have used in the past.* Input it twice. Step 2: Please put your new username and new password into the notes into your phone for later use.