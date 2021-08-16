Cancel
Oberlin College Selects Highly Accomplished Library Director and Book Scholar Valerie Hotchkiss as Director of Libraries

Cover picture for the articleAfter a national search, Valerie Hotchkiss has been appointed the Azariah S. Root Director of Libraries. For the past five years, Hotchkiss served as university librarian at Vanderbilt University. Prior to that, she led Bridwell Library at Southern Methodist University and the Rare Book & Manuscript Library at the University of Illinois. In all these roles, she has championed issues of access, public programming, and curricular connections.

