Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council Bluffs, IA

Foreign exchange student coordinator in Council Bluffs sentenced to prison on Coercion and Enticement of Minor charges

kjan.com
 4 days ago

A Council Bluffs man that worked as a foreign exhange student coordinator and host parent was sentenced on Thursday, August 12th in US District Court to 327 months in prison for Coercion and Enticement of minor foreign exchange students. 52-year-old Thomas Donald Boatright pleaded guilty to the offenses in February of 2021. His prison term will be followed by 10 years of supervised release and he was ordered to pay restitution to the minor victims.

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
Council Bluffs, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Council Bluffs, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Exchange#Prison#Us Secret Service#Fbi#District Court#Dci#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

2 vaccinated US senators test positive for COVID-19

Two U.S. senators announced Thursday that they contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said they tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms and are currently isolating to stop further spread of coronavirus. Positive COVID-19 tests among the vaccinated population are considered "breakthrough"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy