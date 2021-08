You are hereby notified that the Boston Cannabis Board (the “BCB”) will hold a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:00p.m. Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend. The BCB will accept testimony regarding each agenda item. Testimony will be limited to two (2) minutes and any additional testimony may be submitted in writing to cannabisboard@boston.gov. If you wish to testify please sign up.