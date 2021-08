Okay, we need to have a serious discussion about condiments. Yeah, I know..."Hard-Hitting Journalism, again?" All day, every day, campers. You get what you pay for. Along those same lines of "you get what you pay for", that statement never seems to ring true when it comes to the little extras that you get at the local drive-thru concerns here in Lubbock. Take for example the photo of the Whataburger Ketchup packets above. I did not ask for those, knowing that i was going to bring my Whata-bounty home where I have a perfectly good ketchup bottle ready for combat. But, no...apparently the Ketchup Mafia has decided that I SHALL CONSUME ONLY WHATA-KETCHUP!