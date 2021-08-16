Disney Plus Is Making a New ‘Home Alone’
Disney has now owned the 20th Century Fox library long enough that we should start to see just what properties from that company that Disney considers not only valuable but viable in the 2020s. Take, for example, the announcement today that they are producing a brand new Home Alone movie, based on the hugely popular franchise of the early 1990s, for their Disney+ streaming service. One suspects the original film must be very popular among Disney+ subscribers.1061evansville.com
