Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

OTC: 11 Students Awarded At Surgical Technology Pinning

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOgeechee Technical College last week awarded 11 pins to Surgical Technology students in an annual pinning ceremony:. Sarah Myers, a former graduate of OTC’s Surgical Technology program, was invited as the guest speaker for the ceremony. Myers is a certified Surgical Technologist at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, who specializes in robotics, and shared some words of wisdom with this year’s graduates about patient care.

allongeorgia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pins#Surgical Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Posted by
Grice Connect

Dental Assisting program awards 6 pins to Ogeechee Tech graduates

Six students in the Dental Assisting program at Ogeechee Technical College received their pins in an annual pinning ceremony held at 6:00 pm in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium on July 22. Yvonne Jenkins, OTC’s Dental Assisting program director, welcomed the crowd of friends and family members and talked about...
northcentralpa.com

Journey Health System awards scholarships to three students

Bradford, Pa. - Journey Health System awards annual college scholarships to children and grandchildren of employees, as well as employees, from all of their affiliates such as Beacon Light Behavioral Health. The scholarship program was established in 2017 to assist students in furthering their education, especially those in the healthcare...
uwplatt.edu

Hampton receives Innovations in Teaching with Technology Award

Dr. James Hampton, associate professor and program coordinator in the University of Wisconsin-Platteville School of Agriculture is the recipient of this year’s Innovations in Teaching with Technology Award. The award program provides faculty and teaching academic staff with funds to purchase technology with the potential to improve teaching and learning.
Posted by
FingerLakes1.com

Krupke Memorial Scholarship awarded to Wolcott student

A Northeast Dairy Suppliers Association Inc. Bruce W. Krupke Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Sydney Reppi of Wolcott. Applicants for the scholarship need to be an immediate family member of a current NDSA or a member company, or a student member of NDSA. They must be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate or trade student for the 2021-22 year and carry a GPA of 2.5 or higher.
clarkson.edu

Clarkson Ph.D. Student Awarded Prize for Technical Paper

Amir Golpira, a Ph.D. student in civil and environmental engineering, won third place in the Graduate Division of the 2021 Environmental & Water Resources Institute (EWRI) Congress for his paper, Influences of Boulder Placement on Stream Habitat Quality Metrics. Golpira is a graduate student in Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering Abul Baki’s Lab.
East Camden, ARCamden News

SAU Tech awarded technology improvement and faculty training grant

East Camden, AR (08/10/2021) -- Southern Arkansas Univerity Tech (SAUT) is pleased to announce the award of $1,070,483 for the improvement of technology and training for faculty. In fall 2020, SAU Tech applied for the US Department of Education's Fund for the Improvement of Post Secondary Education. The grant competition was funded through the first round of the federal CARES Act through a discretionary grant competition-Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity Grant Competition (IREPO). The funds were directed towards colleges that met the following criteria:
thereminder.com

Belt Technologies awarded grant to assist in training, job opportunities

AGAWAM – For more than five decades, Belt Technologies, Inc., located at 11 Bowles Rd., has manufactured custom metal belt conveyor solutions and conveyor systems. Recently, they were awarded a $45,600 grant to assist in the training of 24 workers and the creation of at least two new jobs before 2023.
Des Moines, IAdrake.edu

CPHS students awarded NASA research scholarships

The NASA Iowa Space Grant Consortium (ISGC) awarded three research scholarships to students in Drake University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. First-year student pharmacist Anna Braun, second-year student pharmacist Ali Goldensoph, and junior health sciences student Anna Parr were three of 18 students in Iowa to receive these competitive scholarships for the 2021–2022 academic year. Each scholarship carries an award of $5,000 to be split between two academic semesters.
gotowncrier.com

Students Awarded Scholarships Funded By Clerk Employee Donations

Donations from employees with the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s Office will provide three local students each with a $1,500 college scholarship to continue their education. The clerk’s office has announced the winners of its annual Clerks for a Cause Scholarship Program. They include Alexus Foster, a graduate...
western.edu

Western Students Awarded Scholarships for Energy Excellence

Seven Western Colorado University students have been selected to receive the 2021 AAPL Landman Scholarship. The trust honors university students in energy-related fields of study for their academic and leadership achievements. For the 2021-22 academic year, the fund is granting almost $300,000 in scholarship awards to 68 graduate and undergraduate...
Charitieskbsi23.com

25 students awarded SoutheastHEALTH Foundation scholarships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Twenty-five students received $30,000 in scholarship awards from the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation. Funds for the scholarships come from individual and family donors. “Because of the generosity of donors, our scholarship recipients are working to enter a field dedicated to helping others, which is more important now...
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Manufactured Housing Scholarships awarded to four students

The First State Manufactured Housing Association announced four recipients of the Manufactured Housing Scholarship Award for 2021-22. Each scholarship is in the amount of $2,500. Isaac Brumbley, a 2020 graduate of Delmar High School and a rising sophomore at Virginia Tech, majors in civil engineering. He is interning this summer...
CollegesPosted by
Grice Connect

OTC launches new Manufacturing Engineering Technology program this fall

August 23 will mark the first day of classes for the new Manufacturing Engineering Technology program at Ogeechee Technical College. The new program offers degree, diploma, and two certificate options for completion. “Our Manufacturing Engineering Technology program will provide an accelerated pathway for both dual enrollment and traditional students to...
Ellensburg, WAcwu.edu

CWU Awards $10,000 in Scholarships to Fully Vaccinated Students

Central Washington University has awarded five scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each to CWU students who have become fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The scholarships are funded by the Governor’s Office of the State of Washington and are part of the state’s “Shot of a Lifetime” program, which seeks to incentivize vaccinations among Washington college students.
Journal Review

Outstanding construction technology student recognized

A local construction technology student was recognized recently with the Outstanding Senior Student Award. Matthew Alexander, a 2021 Fountain Central graduate, earned the award with his work in the Wabash River Career and Technical Education District’s Construction Technology course. He was chosen by instructor Adam Acton. “Matthew came to class...
Collegesallongeorgia.com

GSU Education Faculty Receives 2021 Inspiring Programs in Stem Award

Georgia Southern University assistant professor of elementary education Beverly Miller, Ph.D., received the 2021 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. The Inspiring Programs in STEM Award honors members of colleges and universities that encourage and...
Sun-Journal

Area students earn award at NJ university

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Two local residents have earned an award of excellence at Western Governors University. Aaron Lindahl of Auburn earned an award at the university’s College of Information Technology. Mary Boivin of Wales earned an award at the university’s College of Health Professions. The award is given to...
Times and Democrat

Voorhees student wins prestigious fraternity award

DENMARK – A Voorhees College student is the first member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. in the state of South Carolina to win the Alain Leroy Locke Academic Achievement Award. The award was presented to Donald Lauer IV, Aug. 6, by the fraternity during its 2021 conclave in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
rallshe.com

Madison Updates Student-Teacher Access and Technology

Madison C-3 School began on August 25. Bryant Jones, Superintendent said, “While we are excited to get started we are also still being cautious for COVID-19. When students return to school, many of the same procedures that were in place at the end of last school year remain in place with the intent of reducing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping students in school as much as possible.” In addition to continuing our COVID mitigation and prevention strategies, we are also able to continue providing meals to students free of charge. Students can continue receiving two free meals per day through the 2021-22 school year.
Glassboro, NJrowan.edu

Lockheed Martin awards first scholarships to Rowan students

Rowan University and Rowan College at Burlington County are pleased to announce six of their students have been selected as Lockheed Martin Vocational Scholarship recipients. The award recipients include: Rowan University’s Gershom Gbadebo of Galloway (Computer Science); Alexander Volz-Price of Franklinville (Computer Science); Christopher Lange of Succasunna (Computer Science); Yatra Patel of Bellmawr (Physics); and Rowan College at Burlington County’s Ciyhanni Robinson of New Brunswick (Computer Science) and Mason Buckalew of Mansfield (Mechanical Engineering).

Comments / 0

Community Policy