OTC: 11 Students Awarded At Surgical Technology Pinning
Ogeechee Technical College last week awarded 11 pins to Surgical Technology students in an annual pinning ceremony:. Sarah Myers, a former graduate of OTC’s Surgical Technology program, was invited as the guest speaker for the ceremony. Myers is a certified Surgical Technologist at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, who specializes in robotics, and shared some words of wisdom with this year’s graduates about patient care.allongeorgia.com
