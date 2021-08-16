OTC: 11 Students Awarded At Surgical Technology Pinning

Madison C-3 School began on August 25. Bryant Jones, Superintendent said, “While we are excited to get started we are also still being cautious for COVID-19. When students return to school, many of the same procedures that were in place at the end of last school year remain in place with the intent of reducing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping students in school as much as possible.” In addition to continuing our COVID mitigation and prevention strategies, we are also able to continue providing meals to students free of charge. Students can continue receiving two free meals per day through the 2021-22 school year.