16 ways to ensure your team members (and you!) take needed time away from work

Have you ever wished that your business could manage without you while you got on with your important meetings and traveling to trade shows? Or would you love to be able to go on vacation and not be called every day because someone has a question about something that only you can answer? If that’s the case, you need to build a business that runs without you, just like many successful entrepreneurs such as Jordan Goldenberg have done. It may sound like you’re making yourself redundant, but that’s not the case.