Texas State

Texas Football: D’Shawn Jamison solidifies exceptional status

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD’Shawn Jamison, Texas Football (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Mostly concerns came up for new head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program following the first scrimmage of fall camp over the weekend. A large portion of the issues that emerged, though, were largely thanks to spotty performances out of the offenses. Texas did have some solid performances on the defensive side of the ball that are worth noting.

