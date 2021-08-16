Cancel
Credits & Loans

Advisers reportedly gouged PPP loans by $36 million

By Bruce Kelly
InvestmentNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a quarter of RIAs eligible for assistance received loans in the first round of the program last year, according to a recent study. Firms that abused the program were much more likely to disclose a history of past fraud and other legal or regulatory misconduct. Financial regulators have made...

