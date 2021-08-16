Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

St. Thomas Student Charged in Child Sex Trafficking Conspiracy

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 4 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS – A St. Paul woman has been indicted on federal sex trafficking charges for allegedly recruiting six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts. According to court documents, from May 2020 through December 2020, 19-year-old Gisela Castro Medina, and co-defendant 30-year-old Anton Lazzaro, conspired with each other and others to recruit and solicit six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts.

