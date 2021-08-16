St. Thomas Student Charged in Child Sex Trafficking Conspiracy

St. Cloud has hired a police officer who is specifically watching out for car theft. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today. He says these thefts are typically happening as crimes of opportunity. Kleis says education is key for people to keep them from becoming victims of these crimes. He says this new officer works both with education on preventing crimes which includes locking of doors and not leaving valuable items within view of possible criminals and tracking down criminals who commit these crimes.